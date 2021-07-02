Editor,
Tracy’s Mayor has stepped in it and she knows it. Recently it was announced that the 2021 Mayor’s Ball would not be occurring in the usual month of November, but instead would take place on 9/11. In the announcement there was no mention that this would be taking place on the 20th anniversary of one of the most tragic days in our nation’s history. It was however announced that the event would be moved from the typical November date in order to avoid a conflict with Dancing with the Stars.
When the Mayor’s Ball announcement was released over social media it stated that it was a “black tie event,” and that it would be a time to “celebrate, reflect and unite.” There is no mention of the tragedy we as Americans reflect on during this day every year.
This was clearly a horrendeous blunder.
To be clear, I do not believe our Mayor meant any disrespect to those that lost their lives during the attacks on our country nearly 20 years ago. However, as an American I can only make one of two assumptions based on the Mayor’s blunder: She either does not understand the significance of this date and what it means to most of us, or she is too distracted by the enjoyment of the prominence of her position as Mayor.
Either way, the calls have come from far and wide for this event to be moved to another date. Is our Mayor listening?
Dan Evans, Tracy
