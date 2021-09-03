Editor,
Mickey McGuire is bothered that conservative letter writers have summarized his arguments on the Joe Biden-caused explosion of illegal immigrants coming to the U.S. rather than quoting him verbatim.
So, let me quote him verbatim from April 9 – so that everyone in Tracy can see for themselves how off base McGuire has been on this issue all year.
“Utilizing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, they demonstrate that what we are seeing is a seasonal pattern that has been repeated regularly over the past few years and will taper off with May’s rising temperatures,” McGuire wrote.
That is total and complete hogwash. Instead of the number of illegal immigrants crossing our southern border tapering off, the numbers are soaring – thanks to Biden’s invitation to all illegal immigrants to come here.
“It’s the hottest part of the summer and apprehensions are skyrocketing! Apprehensions surpassed the 1-million milestone in June,” wrote CBP’s Brian Hastings on July 25, adding one sector alone caught 20,000 illegal immigrants in one week.
Preliminary CBP data from fiscal year 2021 shows that illegal crossings have been the most since 2006 and could break the record for southwest border apprehensions of more than 1.6 million from 2000. The number of apprehensions has increased four straight months from March, hitting 180,000 in May and 188,000 in June.
This is not a seasonal pattern that is tapering off, as McGuire suggests, especially as the lame Biden spends $2 billion to block construction of the border wall, while the illegal crossings skyrocket. Great job little Joe (sarcasm intended)!
And now we have learned that the Biden Administration is releasing thousands of COVID-infected illegal immigrants into U.S. communities, particularly red states. It is heinous for Democrats to help spread a communicable disease to harm and kill Americans.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
