It is apparently hard for Mickey McGuire and Rep. Josh Harder to admit the obvious – that the open borders, “come one, come all” illegal immigration policies of Joe Biden have had grossly negative consequences.
Thanks to the policies of President Trump, illegal immigration was largely under control for the nine months before Biden came into office.
Now as our border patrol enforcement forces are overwhelmed by a flood of illegal immigrants, McGuire displays little common sense when he pretends that Biden’s dismantlement of Trump’s effective policies has had nothing to do with the current border debacle.
Biden basically invited every illegal alien in the world to flood our southern border in the first Democrat primary debate when he said illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border.” Biden invited the illegal immigrants to come – and now when they come McGuire pipes up that old Joe had nothing to do with the problem. That’s funny.
If that wasn’t enough, then Biden halted construction of the border wall, placed a 100-day moratorium on deportations and ended Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers. Once in the U.S., 90 percent of asylum seekers fail to show up for their hearings, a Department of Homeland Security secretary told Congress in 2019.
And there’s more as a Biden immigration order for 14,195 detainees in custody said they should all be released, even though 71 percent are convicted criminals or had pending criminal charges.
It’s obvious that McGuire could care less about the impacts of illegal immigration on Americans as doctors at the Mexico-Texas border have said that 10 percent of illegal immigrants are testing positive for the covid. The New York Times says its five percent, but I’ll use the number from the border doctors. McGuire and Harder seem to care less about the spread of covid to Americans from Biden’s nutty policies.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
