Editor,
City display of flags should represent the entire community, not just a fraction of ....
I have to agree with councilwoman Eleassia Davis on the matter of our city's flag flying policy and what it should be. The flags we display in front of City Hall, The United States of America, The State of California and The City of Tracy are there to represent ALL of our Tracy citizens. These flags are representation of all beliefs and backgrounds - whether it be ethnicity, religion, politics, our veterans, people of color, people of non-color, gay people, straight people, people with disabilities, people with athletic ability, people with no ability, dog lovers, cat lovers, short people, tall people ... well you get my drift. The list can go on and on.
I truly believe if we want to unify our country we need to quit putting people into categories and attaching a label. The LGBTQ flag and the Pan African flag only represent a portion of our population. They are NOT all inclusive of our community.
With that being said, I would like to suggest that the City of Tracy designate one of our parks as a "Flag Park" so that (on the City's approval) special interest groups and our clubs have a place to display their flags.
Jennifer Owens, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.