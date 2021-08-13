Editor,
Stephen Wampler’s anti-immigrant rant made me sad. Here are people struggling to escape, war, drug lords and sex trafficking and people who sit home watching Faux Noos would deny their humanity. Furthermore, the real source of most Covid-19 Delta infections sit right here; refusing to be vaccinated or to wear masks.
Covid is not surging in on the backs of immigrants, most of whom are not being allowed across the border anyway, citing the very Covid risk these MAGA enthusiasts claim is happening!
Want to stop Covid? Get your vaccination! Quit blaming anyone else if you still haven’t gotten the vaccine.
Denece Vincent, Tracy
