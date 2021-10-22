Editor,
At the Oct. 5 Tracy City Council meeting, both Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas and Mayor Nancy Young wanted to change the super majority vote from 4-1 to 3-2, which is required to fire City Manager and/or City Attorney.
To bring you up to date, the Grand Jury back in 2018/2019 recommended a super majority vote, due to misconduct and allegedly code of ethics violations by the Council. In Aug. 2020, council adopted the policy/city ordinance from 3-2 to 4-1 vote, in compliance with the Grand Jury recommendation.
Not even a year later Vargas & Young are trying to change it back to 3 votes. We can't trust them, seems like they are up to no good. Thank goodness the other three council members can see through this, no reason to change it, especially since they were council members when this was going on with the grand jury. Nancy seconds Vargas suggestions to bring this item on the agenda, their own personal agenda (especially going against the grand jury recommendation).
Both Young and Vargas were out of order on items from the audience violating the code of conduct, discussing an item that was not on the agenda on public comment. Vargas made it so obvious. Not the first time Young continues not to follow code of conduct. We were lucky, lately the other three council members, I think are seeing through Young, Vargas personal vendettas. Young consistently going against the will of the residents. Vargas’ husband is on still on administration leave and she continues to attack the FD and our Public safety. The list goes on.
Mayor Young and Vargas were working together to change the majority vote, to fire City Manager and/or City Attorney, from 4-1 to 3-2 vote. Luckily, it did not pass.
Alice English, Tracy
