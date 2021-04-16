Editor,
Wow, this opinion page really has taken a dive! If I were to go off Dale Cose's letter in the April 9th issue, I would feel that I could submit any barely comprehensible word salad in here and get it published.
It is even more worrisome for the local public discourse that the recurring main event on these pages seems to be Mickey McGuire vs. Dale Cose. It feels like a professional wrestling promotion, albeit one gone stale and running out of ideas.
Both men have made significant contributions to this community. I well remember the McGuires as among the most effective and well-loved teachers at Tracy High School. And Mr. Cose, of course, stands as a significant figure in the development of Tracy's vast tracts of real estate. But may I suggest that he hire a professional biographer?
I can't claim that the era when Jack Eddy offered me a regular column on these pages, so many years ago, was some kind of renaissance of community dialogue. Indeed, my own teenage opinions at that time were just as obstinate and hard-headed as any going today. But I still understood these pages, this place, as a pillar of the community... someplace where we might strive to come together, rather than standing apart.
Here, in Tracy, in and around this strange triangle of highways at the heart of California, it is more important than ever that we build a cohesive community. The very page upon which you print these words can be a vital tool in doing so.
Yours truly,
Ian Stewart, Tracy
