It has been over a year and as of March 24, 2021 we have lost 541,289 women, men and children to this virus that the previous administration reported would go away by Easter 2020. It has not. COVID has affected every corner of this nation overnight. The burden of this immediate change to our way of living has affected us financially, socially and psychologically – some of these effects have been positive but many have not. The positive is that we now understand how much we need each other in order to thrive, we now know the importance of washing our hands and the necessity of wearing masks and we now know that quality time is a must. The negative impacts are felt worldwide and our children and the elderly are the primary targets. The inability to visit families and friends, to touch and hug our grandparents and to sit next to each other in service and worship are missed.
Our children have been removed overnight from their schools, their friends, their teachers, their sports, their hanging out time, their music and club meetings and just chillin’ time. It was like they went into solitary confinement for some infraction, removed from general population and confined alone for days. Prisoners left alone have minds that wander, souls that long for the touch of their past; as well as the need for conversation and intellectual stimulation of another. Our children’s isolation resembles solitary confinement. We have children who have contemplated suicide, some who have committed suicide, some whose grades have fallen, some have just given up and have stopped attending class. Due to adults in power, our country is in financial and moral decline. Children whose parents have lost their jobs have been forced to move out of their homes and live with family and friends and even live in tents. This loss of their homes and privacy, further embarrasses and increases the distance between them and their old lives.
We will need to not only listen to our children, we need to see them. They will need comfort and patience and we will need empathy. Looking at the current lay of the land, it is gonna be a tough one. Our children are watching the ultimate selfishness in society splayed out disgracefully daily on the world stage as some adults speak in tongues forked and dripping with disdain for the little person and who only care about their tribes.
You know what happens after every mass shooting? Another mass shooting. And those of us not affected go on with our day. Tracy schools are opening up a week or so after two massacres. The hybrid distance learning model splits up the kids in groups with attendance on different days and times. Our children will be practicing masking, sanitizing and duck and cover. Come on people we really have to do better. We are traumatizing our children in this world that we say we love!
Because of our inability to think beyond our own collective-societal selfishness all of our children will be impacted. After all, there are only six degrees of separation and what affects my children will eventually affect yours. And all of us will be held accountable for our actions by the behavior of our children who will eventually have to take care of us and the world. Will they be able to? Our children’s ability to flourish will require a massive push from each and every one of us to repair.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.