The time has come to go back to school and here we go again with the virus. It is coming back strong and the name of this one is the Delta Variant.
According to CNN’s, Christina Maxouris’ article dated July 20, 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics has stated that more than 23,550 cases of COVID were reported in children between July 8 and 15 with more than half of the states defining children as anyone under 19.
What is wrong with us? I know there are some health challenges where vaccinations are not possible; however in the case where there are no extenuating circumstances, it appears that we are willing to roll the dice with our children’s health. There are still children too young to take the vaccine and shouldn’t we think about their health?
We tout the belief that life is valuable and yet we infringe on others’ lives without a blink of an eye. So is all life valuable or is just your life valuable? You can’t smoke indoors, you have to wear a seatbelt when you drive, you can’t drink and drive, and all children that go to school have had to take several vaccinations and show proof before they go to school (https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html). And by the way, you even need a vaccine to travel to some countries! And yet for this virus that has killed over 600,000 people some say don’t infringe on my rights. What about our children’s rights?
If children thrive our society thrives. We have children whose entire world was snatched away from them. For more than a year they had not been able to play, to run, to talk, to giggle, or learn with their friends. After a year, they were allowed to come back to school hybrid and enjoyed the camaraderie that is so necessary for them to just be kids. And now, we may have to snatch it all away again because the virus, that we sacrificed our existence for, is back with a vengeance.
If this kind of uncertainty is taxing on adults imagine what it is like for our children. Their ability to understand that this too shall pass can be hard to grasp because their brains are not fully developed until they are 25. Adults who have never gone to medical school, have not read a book on virology or can barely tell you how the virus is transmitted; the structure of the vaccine or anything else scientifically, are openly arguing about their hesitancy with a vaccine they don’t understand. We expect our children to learn and read and yet many adults have done neither. We cannot teach what we do not know.
There are many things that as society we have to do to prepare for our collective destinations. We are all on this journey and if we continue to live in this me, me, me mentality we will all not arrive safely. As a mother I do everything that I can to ensure that my children; regardless of their ages, are as safe as possible and that sometimes requires tough love. Women, it is time we step it up and take care of all of our children as if they are all of our children and use some tough love.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
