My earliest memories are family. My mother’s mother, we called her Mudear. She was sweet, calm, thoughtful and nurturing. My father’s mother, we called Grandma was the exact opposite. She was not quiet, very active in all things political, Catholic and family. They both genuinely loved us but the manner that love was delivered was different.
My Mudear was my pen pal, and she taught me the beauty of writing in cursive and sharing my little girl thoughts and feelings on paper. She also taught us how to play jacks, pick up sticks and checkers. My Grandma taught me to be involved in community, be active in Church and speak my mind.
My Grandma also taught us how to go crabbing. That’s right, catch crabs with a piece of uncooked meat tied to a string thrown in the water. This required being quiet. This was always very difficult, but we did it, because if we didn’t our grandmother would get upset. So, we learned. Once we had caught buckets of crabs, we went home and my grandma cleaned the crab and cooked them. Delicious.
The ability to have a relationship with our elders is important. It is one that children can benefit from as they watch, listen and learn the nuances of aging and the wisdom that is doled out in life’s experiences.
There are so many negative things that this pandemic has given us, however the one thing that I think is good, is that it forced families to be together. Whether that relationship was fraught with anxiety or joy, it was family. So many of us had to be still and hopefully we course-corrected the bad for a more positive relationship that our children desperately needed.
I see children riding bikes with their grandparents who were either pushing them or walking alongside them as the kids talked incessantly about any topic that came to their mind. Grandparents give to children an appreciation of their individuality with no judgement. The relationship is uncomplicated. It is what it is.
I hope as adults we can take some time and mull over what made us as children afraid to not try and what made us try. What was it that sparked interest and what sparked nervousness? What sounds and smells even to this day make us smile and which elicit thoughts of concern that stimulate the fight or flight reflex?
Grandparents should be a safe place for grandchildren. And parents should encourage that safe place. Children really do know how to push and when to push in order to get what they want. And this is where boundaries are learned. Grandparents instill in children that they can push and push and when that perimeter is breached, the grandparents take the children and returns them to their parents. Crises averted.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
