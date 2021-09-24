At a very raucous and crowded school board meeting in Tennessee a few weeks ago, a student was addressing the school board about the reason he thinks they should enforce a mask mandate. In his quiet; determined tone, he was nervous as he told the packed room full of parents, teachers and friends that his grandmother had died from Covid.
There was a wave of mumbling; sounds that slowly moved around the room. The young man hesitated and looked around as he heard the sounds wondering what was happening. After being encouraged by one of the school board members to continue his comments, he finished.
One lady sneered, others shifted and grumbled in their seats and someone said to shut up. I am not clear if the shut up was meant for the student or for the audience. But either way, it was disgraceful. Here was a child publicly sharing his grief and exercising his right to speak and instead of enveloping him for comfort, the audience of parents and teachers, acted like toddlers who refused to wait their turn.
Lately we have all seen parents on video yelling, screaming, crying, hurling f-bombs and gesturing with their middle fingers at people they do not know and whom they are assuming are their enemy. This current level of aggression is scary whether it be about wearing masks in school, in the store or on an airplane – the temperature is way too high. The manifestation of this type of aggression is deeply personal and the inability to control ones behavior is alarming.
When my sons were little boys, I spent countless hours at the soccer and baseball fields sitting along with other parents of all ages, races and employment status; supporting and yelling for our boys and not at our boys. Every parent was supportive of the boys when they made the score or caught the ball and supportive when they did not. The sounds from parents smiling mouths in joy in one instant and in the other instant a collective sigh followed by, “That’s alright, you’ll get it next time,” was encouraging.
Where are these parents? Covid not only brought us all inside, it brought what was inside of us - out. We are leaving a legacy of selfishness to our children and one that if we don’t get it together will mark them forever.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
