Black History is Me
Black History is You
Me and You
Together
Makes Black History
Better
My eyes see future things
Not ever knowing what it is like
To not be able to walk and live and go to school wherever you want
I hear stories of the sacrifice of black men, women, boys and girls
And I am grateful
Grateful for the history that allowed me
To Live in that History …
I saw 14 year old Marley Dias create #1000BlackGirlsBookDrive and write a book at 14
I saw 11 year old Mari Copeny write to President Obama about the bad water in Flint Michigan
I saw Naomi Wadler at 12 speak about gun violence at the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C.,
I saw Moziah "Mo" Bridges, become the CEO of his company that he created Mo’s Bows which he started when he was 9
I saw Mikaila Ulmer create her own lemonade and now at 15, the company is called Me & The Bees Lemonade
Marsai Martin, Black-ish, was awarded a Guinness World Record for her 2019 film "Little," which she executive produced by her at age 14
To understand that Black Lives Matter forever and ever
I heard that civil rights are equal rights
And equal rights are equally right
I saw Amanda Gorman read her poem “The Hill We Climb”
She wrote and spoke it at the Inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris
I saw Mrs. Kamala Harris
Become the first Black Woman Vice President of the United States
In Black History we dream of what we deserve … We become what we dream and We create excellence
Black History is American History.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.