Are you or is someone in your family living with Parkinson's disease? I started the Tracy Parkinson's support group 7 years ago and facilitated the meetings up until the shut-down in March of 2020. There are many people who benefitted from these meetings and many more who could.
Due to my own Parkinson's and other health issues I am unable to facilitate the meetings any longer. My hope is there is someone reading this who could, or knowns someone who could, facilitate the meetings. I have a bookcase full of information from the years I served and am willing to share my knowledge and possibly assist.
This is a much needed service for people with Parkinson's and their families in our community. Please look into your heart and call me, (209) 879 3108, and please leave a message, I will get back to you by the next day. I truly hope there is someone out there, wanting to learn more and to help others.
Kathryn Clark, Tracy
