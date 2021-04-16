Editor,
I had some documents that needed shredding, so last Saturday I took advantage of the City of Tracy shredding event in Civic Center Plaza. I would like to compliment whoever set up and organized this event. The people were friendly, efficient and knowledgeable. My congratulations a very well-run affair.
Richard N. Staas, Tracy
