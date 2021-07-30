Molly Watkins' Op-Ed seems MAGA-esque in its rhetoric; “we must take back our Golden State. We the People.” I would remind her that Gavin Newsom won the last election with a margin of almost 3-million votes. We the People spoke and We the People chose Gavin Newsom. Losers should not get do-overs.
Ms. Watkins states “All of us have at least one reason” to take back “our state.” You don’t speak for everyone Ms. Watkins.
I, and I hope millions of others, will vote No on this stupid, costly attempt to undo an election. It seems to me that a minority of people in California, and the USA, don’t want to accept the voice of the people. Governor Newsom was duly elected by an overwhelming majority of the voters.
If Republicans want to take back the Governor’s office, perhaps they should find a candidate that appeals to a majority of voters instead of acting like little babies.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
