Editor,
Gavin Newsom, who holds the Governor’s position in California is at it again. Or should I say the Democratic power brokers. Regardless of who is at it again I can’t believe the hard-working citizens of California would let them get away with it! They are attempting to manipulate the recall election by moving up the voting date by one month. Why I don’t support Newsom. His religious affiliation is Catholic as mine. Yet he is a practicing adulterer. An Internet search will update you. Newsom also allowed same sex marriage while Mayor of San Francisco; this was a blatant disregard for rule of law that was in place at the time. Newsom while holding the position as Governor of California instituted stays of execution regardless of what is the vote of the people.
I have a family member who was shot and killed during a robbery, the man who shot and killed him finally made parole. I believe that with Newsom’s adulterous behavior someone will most certainly be a victim of an untimely demise.
Also as Mayor of San Francisco Newsom did not resolve the homeless issue and as Governor he has also not come up with a solution. Throwing taxpayer dollars at the problem did not work in San Francisco and it isn’t working in California. I just visited a friend in Alameda recently and the homeless encampments of pre-pandemic Oakland are still in place and disgusting. I ask, how can people allow people to take over their city and make it look as bad as it does?
Also don’t be fooled by the surplus and the giveaway. He is attempting to buy your vote. Remember this, everyone is replaceable, Newsom is no longer the "Golden Boy." We are a diverse state with strong family values. Aren't we?
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
