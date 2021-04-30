Editor,
Sunday April 18th, 2021 I was working in my back yard. My property backs up to a rail line. This area is considered private property and I very rarely see anyone walking or hanging around loitering.
I heard some giggling and thought it was the neighboring kids, then I heard something hit the back wall, as I tried to position myself to see if anyone was standing on the tracks I seen a large glass bottle thrown towards the wall and instinctively cursed at whoever was responsible to knock it off.
As I looked over the wall I seen three girls, teenagers presumably, trying to cross the busy street back to the safety of their abode. They appeared drunk and as I looked down in the weeds I seen a large beer bottle. I have a pool and I was thinking how hard it would have been to clean up broken glass from the bottom of the pool.
I thought of calling the police but from what I am reading and from past experiences it wasn’t worth the trouble to trouble them. I have also had no luck getting help from the damage a city tree is causing on my property. I thank the powers that be that I don’t have people camping out and starting fires in my back yard. The railroad corporation has their own police so good luck with that. Yeah I have heard about understaffing, and?
The power I am referring to is not City Hall or the railroad. Same with the Altamont Pass commute: where are the CHP? Tractor-trailers are breaking the law constantly. This has been going on for decades. Am I the only one who notices? Aquatics Center at $65 million. Oh that was two years ago. We don't need any more puppets.
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
