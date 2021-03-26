Editor,
Our elected officials are not supporting the will of the people. The Tracy City Council is pushing ahead with the TOD that the citizens voted down under Measure Y. Our City Council is also working to circumvent Measure A, which our voters supported.
Dan Arriola stated during a City Council meeting that our vote wasn’t the deciding factor on Measure Y, because 100% of our citizens didn’t vote (including those not old enough to vote).
I’ve researched who the small group of people are that support the downtown TOD. This group appears to be nearly completely comprised of politicians, young aspiring politicians (with very little life experience), developers, commercial real estate owners, property managers and real estate agents. They all appear to have something to gain.
It’s clearly time for the citizens of Tracy to take back their City Council. Four of our five current councilmembers are not getting the message.
Dan Evans, Tracy
