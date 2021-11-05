Editor,
I was prompted to write after reading the letter to the editor regarding the Pescadero Park homeless encampment.
In the past several weeks we have had someone take up residence in Jack Fisher Park just a few hundred feet from my home. This individual is well known by residents of Ryland Junction as we were forced to endure his living in his pickup truck piled high with junk on our streets for the last several years. Living in his truck for years was just fine with the City as long as he complied with a ridiculous ordinance that required him to move the location of his vehicle every 72 hours.
He did not do that, residents complained, and as a result his truck was impounded. He's now moved into our park setting up two tents! I'm assuming this too is just fine with the City of Tracy as it has relieved the city of any further responsibility since he's no longer violating a parking ordinance. Great for the city, not so great for the tax-paying homeowners living here.
This individual is overtly mentally ill often yelling profanities at residents who enter the park. This is a small park with no restroom facilities. Where does the City of Tracy assume he's relieving himself? This is a threat to our security, our right to a peaceful home, and the health and welfare of the taxpayers who live here.
We have owned our home here for 20 years and plan to sell in 6 to 8 months. How many prospective buyers will we lose when they discover a homeless encampment 100 yards from our home? Just another example of the City of Tracy's failure to protect and advocate for its residents. Leadership should be ashamed.
Judith Walsh, Tracy
