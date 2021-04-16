Editor,
One year the pandemic started, we continue with the same problem in El Pescadero park. This situation is completely out of control and Tracy AUTHORITIES do not care about it. This shows the lack of interest to solve the problem. As neighbors that pay their taxes we demand, at this point, a solution of this problem that Tracy AUTHORITIES allowed. If more people feel the same, let's get together to make sure our voices are listened to.
Norma Flores, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.