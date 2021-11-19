Editor,
Peacock removal was a discussion for our City Council with Redbridge offering to pay some of the removal cost which was estimated to be $30,000. We aren’t the only city struggling with a peacock nuisance problem. But catching them with a net seems foolish because they probably won’t let you close enough to net them it appears that most cities use traps.
Solutions could be to ask Redbridge to trap them (traps can be founds online) – then the cost to get someone to relocate them should be minimal – or pay a bounty for a peacock and let the citizens trap them. The question is who pays for the removal?
This isn’t a problem that goes away, and the video links here give us cities to reach out to in regards of educating ourselves on long term expectations of peacock management solutions.
Karen Moore, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.