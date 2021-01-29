Editor,
I would like to Congratulate 46th President Mr. Biden and VP Mrs. Kamala Devi Harris for being the first female, first Indian-American and woman of Black Jamaican descent, for becoming the 46th VP.
Lots of people have offered their prayers to get rid of this uncouth President. I am one of them. During the Pandemic I was visiting India. I went on a pilgrimage to Anandpur Sahib. It is a Vatican of Sikh Religion to pray, not for me but for my adopted country to get rid of this Liar and Racist President. On Nov. 3rd it was proved that "Prayer is Mightier than the Sword (Power).
I am not against Republicans. I am against the people and president who do not have honesty, humanity and humility. I am not saying President Biden is a saint. Politicians bend the truth but Trump takes the cake.
I am not saying there was no racism but he brought it front and center. Hate crimes went up. He hated science, did not believe in climate change, global warming, did not want to follow CDC guidelines. He was a threat to Democracy. Did not want to concede, encouraged the extremists to invade the Capitol. I do not blame him for Pandemic but he debacled it with his narcissistic attitude. As Shakespeare said "pride hath a fall."
At the end I remember Dr. King’s quote "Free at last, Free at last! Thank God Almighty we are free at last," from this Heartless Corrupt, Racist President. The 2020 election was not between Mr. Biden and Trump. It was between good and evil, decency and indecency. President Biden's decency paid off.
Rajvinder Dhillon, Mountain House
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.