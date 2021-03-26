Editor,
Seeing that the members of the City Council were considering funding the Cultural Arts Program in Tracy through alternative funding (grants, etc.) and less direct taxpayer funding, I wrote a letter to the Mayor and Council members asking them to not only reconsider their current budget priorities but increase arts funding in our community. Below are some excerpts.
“Without access to these expressions and a public outlet to display them, our opportunities whither and disappear. Years ago, the state cut arts funding, fundamentally changing the nature of education and educational outcomes.”
“It is true that providing art opportunities for residents will most likely never yield a profit. What is does yield in making Tracy a home is incalculable.”
“Tracyites have never been afraid to invest in the community though they may never enjoy the benefits of such investment. How else can you explain a community which 80 years ago donated more than $400,000 to build Tracy Community Memorial Hospital? Or a community that donated almost $2 million just 20 years ago to help build the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts? Such dedication should provide ample proof that this community wants public art in their lives.”
“Would you rather live in a city with limited public art amenities and few artistic opportunities or in a city with a lively arts and music scene and robust opportunities for our friends and neighbors?”
“Please consider what type of community Tracy can be and see past the transient economic challenges of the present. See the future with and without robust public art and where you would rather your family and generations of Tracyites live.”
If you believe, as I do, that our city is better with arts funding as a priority, please write them at tracycitycouncil@cityoftracy.org. Our voices can have impact.
Thank you.
Michael Langley, Tracy
