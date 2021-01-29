Editor,
Once again the City Council put profit before safety and the good of the masses. I am referring to the "safe and sane fireworks."
I would think our council would be extremely concerned about the danger of fire. Do any of them remember "fire season," which is now becoming an almost year-round problem? Considering the lack of rainfall already this year I would think our council should be concerned about the potential for a serious fire season.
Every year people lose their homes due to fun on the 4th. A fire destroys their life, even when they have insurance it could take years to rebuild their home. Worse yet people who rent have nothing left. Due to what we now call "fire season" there shouldn't be a question about fireworks whether it is safe and sane or illegal.
Betty Keller, Tracy
