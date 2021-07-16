Editor,
As a longtime Tracy resident, I am proud of Council Member Mateo Bedolla for not only his dedication on the council, but for his service to our community. Council Member Bedolla has been the voice to a generation that oftentimes feels left out of the conversation. While also setting a good example to my fellow peers to get involved in our community. While I know this has been Council Member Bedolla’s first year on the council, I can’t wait to see what he does next.
Ellie Lopez, Tracy
