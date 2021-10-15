Editor,
In the more than 20 years that I’ve written letters to the Tracy Press, I have often disagreed with my liberal counterparts on the issues, but I have never questioned the honesty of any of them, except for one person.
Mickey McGuire repeatedly writes information that is demonstrably false.
For probably two months or so, conservatives like myself, Steve Wampler and others have cited articles from both liberal and conservative news outlets to show that the Biden Administration is allowing tens of thousands of COVID-infected illegal immigrants to be placed around the U.S.
McGuire simply refers to three leftist fact-check organizations that have been caught in lies and says we’re wrong. Most recently (Sept. 24), McGuire says Wampler “immediately abandons his charge offering no example or evidence.”
That is an absolutely false statement and shameful. Here is some of Wampler’s evidence that McGuire says doesn’t exist.
McGuire must have missed Wampler citing the Aug. 12 Yahoo News article in which the former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection said the Biden Administration had placed at least 40,000 illegal migrants with the coronavirus into American cities.
McGuire must have missed Wampler noting the Aug. 7 NBC News story that reported that 18% of migrant families leaving Border Patrol custody had tested positive for COVID in the past two to three weeks.
McGuire must have missed the comments of the mayor of McAllen, TX, who said the Biden Administration had released 7,000 COVID positive migrants into his city since February (The Daily Mail, Aug. 5).
When three liberal to moderate publications – Yahoo News, NBC News and The Daily Mail – all report that Biden’s Administration is releasing COVID infected migrants into the U.S., it’s true and it’s a fact.
And for McGuire to use his left-wing, sleazy fact-check groups as a fig leaf to cover his naked intellectual dishonesty is pathetic.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
