Editor,
I would like to respond to Denece Vincent's letter on Misplaced COVID Blame. First, I agree with her that getting your vaccine will help stop the spread. But I want to disagree with her on her "facts" about the migrant surge.
The border crossings are up! Look at the facts: The U.S. Border Patrol reported nearly 200,000 encounters with migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in July, the highest monthly total in more than two decades. (John Graham, Pew Research) or, In June 2021, CBP encountered 188,829 persons attempting entry along the Southwest Border. This total represented a five percent increase over May 2021. (CBP.gov July 16,2021). But maybe take the facts from the border control agents who are encountering these people every day. Have you seen how many tons of meth and illegal drugs have been confiscated? Maybe the Clinton News Network does not report those facts. How many people they have found abandoned by the coyotes, left to die in the heat in the desert, or stuffed into a truck or house? The human trafficking is huge, and we live in the worst area in the country! You are correct COVID is not raging on the border, because the people who have it, have been SENT to other parts of the U.S.!
Stephen Wampler is spot on. Too bad people in the Biden administration are blind to the true facts! But I guess that is what happens when your President takes naps and cannot be disturbed, and it takes months for some on to go down and look at the border. Democratic assemblyman and mayors in the border towns are crying for help from this Administration! The border has got to be closed and we have to get a handle on the illegal aliens crossing into their country. It has gone on for too long, and I mean decades. This is not a new problem, but one that is being ignored during this global pandemic.
Michele Loomis, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.