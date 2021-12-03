Editor,
Recently, there has been a huge increase in peacocks in the Redbridge area, they're vibrant but can be annoying and dangerous for residents. The City of Tracy and Redbridge are planning on spending $30K in total to remove the peacocks from Redbridge. This reminds me of another similar issue that's been happening in Tracy for years, the homeless at El Pescadero Park. Back when Robert Rickman was mayor, he denied funding for a homeless shelter near the warehouses, and instead gave out the brilliant idea of putting the homeless in busses to Stockton. I think both of these issues can be fixed with one solution: move the peacocks to El Pescadero Park, and the homeless to Redbridge. It would cost a lot less money for the citizens and the city, and it would get rid of the homelessness problem in that area of Tracy!
Nicholas Winsatt, Tracy
