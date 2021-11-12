Editor,
Senate Bill No. 1383
“THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA DO ENACT AS FOLLOWS:”
Well, I never agreed to it, did you?
Currently we have a garbage tote, a recycle tote and an organics tote.
I sort my plastic bottles and aluminum and place the rest of the recyclables in the blue tote.
In the brown tote for organics, I place my yard clippings from mowing my lawn and hedging and pruning my plants, shrubs and trees. I also place food scraps in the tote.
We have a garbage disposal, but I am selective on what I will send down the drain.
The system seems to work out for us. And I am positive that this practice has met or superseded the 50% reduction target in landfilled organic waste for Jan. 1, 2020. For that matter the 75% target for 2025 has been met also. 20% increase in recovery of currently disposed edible food probably will continue to be problematic due to restaurant and fast-food practices.
What is left is for the people of the state of California (politicians) is to enact a zero water use landscape. This would eliminate the gardens that we gardeners love to enjoy.
And through some finagling a state mandate that requires the state to pay for such mandates as AB 1383 has created a system to not pay with our tax dollars but with our hard-earned dollars.
And through other finagling by the city, they place an undue burden for the people to succeed in expressing their will. Rather than to require the people to meet the majority parcel criteria, it should require the city to obtain majority parcel approval. The Pope gave some good advice, reduce your consumerism. For me reduce your amazon home deliveries, too many trees wasted.
Michael Gonzales, Tracy
