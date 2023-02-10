Editor,
Editor,
We must stand up for the safety of our students and not allow a school board trustee to continue in their role.
Ana Blanco was arrested in December, spent over a month in jail, and is out on bail pending trial. She remains in her trustee position and has access to our school sites and students. Her charges are for resisting arrest, burglary, burglary with a special circumstance that the dwelling was occupied, and violation of a restraining order to prevent domestic violence.
That’s right, you read that correctly. There is a restraining order AGAINST her for domestic violence.
She should not have access to our students or campuses. And should not be voting at expulsion hearings for students for fighting when she has a history of violence.
Bethany Hart, Tracy
