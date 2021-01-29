Dear Editor,
If America’s major media outlets reported that 19th century Democrats weren’t staunch supporters of slavery, Art Caya and Mickey McGuire (Letters, Jan. 15) would believe them.
They readily accept the news from the 90 percent of the U.S. news media outlets owned by six corporations – even if 923 witnesses and Election Day workers have signed affidavits attesting to major levels of 2020 presidential election fraud (www.hereistheevidence.com).
Caya and McGuire would like people to believe that only a few Republican diehards believe the election was stolen. Their ignorance is appalling and they should be laughed to scorn.
A November Rasmussen poll found that almost half of Americans (47 percent), likely more than 100 million people, believe that Democrats used massive fraud to steal the presidential election.
The survey found that 75 percent of Republicans, 30 percent of Democrats and 39 percent of independents believe it is somewhat likely or very likely the election was rigged.
On election night, President Trump was rolling toward a solid victory, if not a landslide, leading by about 100,000 votes in Wisconsin, 300,000 votes in Michigan, 300,000 votes in Georgia and 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania. Then, suddenly, all four of these states suspended their vote counts, almost simultaneously. Then came the ballot stuffing.
Poll challenger Andrew Sitto swore in an affidavit that boxes filled with tens of thousands of unsealed, unsecured ballots – all marked for Biden – had arrived in vehicles with out-of-state license plates in Michigan’s Wayne County at 4:30 a.m. on the morning after Election Day.
Information technology specialist Melissa Carone said, “What I witnessed at the TDS Center was complete fraud. There were batches of ballots being run through the tabulating machines numerous times, being counted eight to ten times. There was not a single ballot that whole night, the whole 27 hours that was there, that was for Donald Trump, not one.”
Mickey and Art, do you still claim there was no election fraud?
Stephen Wampler, Tracy
(0) comments
