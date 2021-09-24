Editor,
I want to invite everyone to the opening of the 2021-22 Presenting Season at the Grand Theatre Center of the Arts Saturday night, as the Grand Foundation once again presents Dancing with the Tracy Stars. Five local notables will compete for your votes to raise money for 7 local charities: Central Valley Association of Realtors; Tracy Friends for Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Foundation; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter; Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy; Hungry For Success Athletics; and, the Grand Foundation. Not only will you help raise money for charities that serve thousands of people but the show itself is so much fun! There are still a few tickets left but we want a sold-out performance to maximize what we can give to all these deserving non-profits. Get your tickets at www.atthegrand.org and we'll see you there!
Michael Langley, Grand Foundation
