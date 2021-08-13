Editor,
Some articles from the Tracy Press for a time line of Measure K Active Adult Residential Allotment Program:
• Election 2015, “Senior subdivision advocates answer concerns,” by Michael Ellis Langley, Oct. 31, 2015.
• “Measure K approved,” Press staff report, Dec. 9, 2015.
• “Active senior development details revealed,” by Michael Ellis Langley, May 18, 2018.
• “Active-adult community project breaks ground in southwest Tracy,”, Sam Matthews, July 23, 2021.
Six years ago this December, Measure K received the yes vote by an overwhelming margin of voter support of 3-1. With Tracy having 34,435 registered voters, 5,005 ballots were cast. “Yes” votes totaled 3,922 and No votes totaled 1,083. By the way Ponderosa homes funded both the election and the marketing in favor of the amendment, called Measure K on the ballot. Also “by the way,” Measure K was written by Jeff Schroeder of Ponderosa Homes, a Pleasanton based developer.
I wonder if the concerns of yesterday are still with us today. Will the seniors of Tracy be priced out due to the so-called “Market Rate” pricing? I believe so. Yes, we are competing with each other. However, we are also competing with the world, yes, the world. Think about getting camping reservations for Yosemite.
I don’t think we seniors in Tracy will be getting priority status, although it would be a nice gesture considering all the taxes we have been paying for infrastructure and schools throughout the years. As a senior it is getting more difficult to keep up with inflation. Did you see the proposed PG&E 18% increase for gas and electricity? PG&E is not alone. With prices increasing all around us it is time to again pinch pennies. Are you “Living the Dream”? I am glad if you have succeeded. Now to our city council, what say you?
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
