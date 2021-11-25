This Thanksgiving means a little more to us this year at Animal Services. In June of this year, we received a call from a Tracy resident, Aletheia Namahoe, inquiring about possibly making a donation to our Animal Shelter.
We made an appointment, walked her through our shelter, had a great conversation about what we do in Animal Services along with our mission statement and future goals.
Aletheia said that she was looking to make a donation in honor of her late son William ‘Billy’ Namahoe, as he had passed unexpectedly due to an accident in April of 2020.
She then shared with us the most heartfelt story. You see, Animal Services has featured a “Pet of the Week” with Tracy Press for decades. In 1998, during our weekly feature, we had pictured a Cocker Spaniel named Fred. Billy saw Fred and immediately knew he needed him, so he went to our old Animal Shelter out on Arbor Rd and adopted him. Aletheia still has a picture of the clipping that Fred was featured in, and she brought it to share with us.
Aletheia donated $10,000 to the shelter in honor of Billy.
Due to her generous donation, which will help further our abilities in providing necessary care to animals brought to us, we felt that we had to do more than a heartfelt thank you. Staff got together and decided that a kennel dedication in Billy’s honor should be just the gesture of gratitude.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, Dog Kennel 1 was dedicated to Billy and his first Cocker Spaniel Fred. The Namahoe family and friends attended this event to further honor and reminisce about Billy and Fred’s adventures.
We thank Mrs. Namahoe for choosing our shelter in memory of her son, and we are happy that we can offer their Namahoe family and friends a place to visit, where they can again see Billy as part of our community.
We hope that everyone enjoys their Thanksgiving time with their loved ones, and we hope to help further grow any families looking to add additional furry members.
• Brittany Pasquale is the City of Tracy Animal Services Supervisor. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave. and animal resources – or to just say “hi” – call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook and Instagram.
