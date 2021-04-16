Editor,
As a citizen of Tracy who voted for Measure A I have to say I made a huge mistake. The thought behind it was to not increase traffic with more commuters. But what have we done with this legislation? Well we have hurt the supply side thereby helping the demand side and as as we learned in Econ101 when demand outweighs supply the price increases. So, if we want the prices to go down, we must revisit this measure. But truly all the other cities are building homes, so our measure does little to the traffic issues and everything to the cost of housing. Unless we legislate slow growth in the entire Central Valley, we will not see the traffic hold steady by our little town’s measure. Also, with this measure we now have created a market that lacks competition in the development stage because all RGA’s are tied up by a tiny group of developers who have absolutely no competition and competition is what holds down prices. I think my vote wasn’t what we thought out initially. I am truly more in the free trade thinking on this item.
Karen Moore, Tracy
