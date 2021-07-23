Editor,
In his most recent letter (June 18), Mickey McGuire complains that fellow letter writers Dave Kerst and Elizabeth Best are misquoting him on the Biden-caused invasion of illegal immigrants at the border.
McGuire noted, “Dave wrote, ‘McGuire pipes up that old Joe had nothing to do with the (immigration) problem.’ I did not say or imply any such thing.”
Yes, he has implied such a thing – in every letter he’s penned. Never once has McGuire shown the forthrightness to admit that Biden is in large measure, if not totally, responsible for America’s border problems.
I would say this to McGuire, Bruce Frank, Rep. Josh Harder and the Democratic Party – don’t think that American people are fooled by your party flooding our nation with illegal immigrants.
The president of both Guatemala and Mexico, who know a lot more than McGuire or his beloved Washington Post, both blame Biden – not climate change or gang violence – for what’s happening at the border.
Here are some questions for McGuire and Harder.
First, how can we believe the Biden Administration is serious about fighting COVID when it is admitting thousands of covid-infected illegal immigrants to the U.S. and spreading them around the nation without testing or quarantines? Americans are and will continue to die from these insane Democratic Party policies.
Second, how are our communities made safer by making it harder to deport criminal illegal aliens and gang members?
Third, how are working families helped by flooding the job market with low-wage labor?
Sadly, people who vote for Harder or the Democratic Party deserve to reap the consequences of their votes. And no one should expect McGuire to answer these questions; he’s run from real debate questions in letters for years.
Joe Walker, Tracy
