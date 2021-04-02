Editor,
I'm grateful for the entertaining comic relief that you so kindly publish in the YOUR VOICE section. The most recent renditions from Elizabeth Best and Dave Kerst had me ROFL (Rolling On The Floor Laughing).
I'm sure that neither of them can possibly take themselves seriously and I just want to take this moment to thank them for sharing their timely sense of humor. Blaming Biden for the border crisis and hyperbolic claims of stolen elections and made-up numbers masquerading as fact were absolutely priceless in the March 26 letters.
I'm saddened by the loss of Rush Limbaugh, but it's obvious that there are still other great sources for satirical material that conspiracy theorists and lovers of false narratives can use for their comedic "schtick". I'm hoping they and other satirists join the new Trump social media coming since that will surely provide plenty of "interesting" material.
It's unfortunate that the editor fact-checked the outrageously hysterical claims from Mr. Kerst but thank you for keeping us all honest while truly entertained.
Bruce Frank, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.