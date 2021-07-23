Editor,
The San Joaquin County Democratic Central Committee believes in the right to vote without obstruction or fraud.
We praise Representatives Jerry McNerney and Josh Harder, as well as Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein, for backing the For the People Act. Along with this national legislation, we demand multiple common-sense policies to defend voting rights, including but not limited to:
n Pushing for extended voting hours and more polling sites in underserved communities;
n Collaborating with the County Registrar of Voters to ensure that currently existing vote centers, vote-by-mail drop-off locations, and precinct operations are easily accessible;
n Enforcing the federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act by fighting all forms of election fraud, such as the abuse of social media to mislead voters;
n And ensuring transparency from all candidates for office about their funding sources.
Though our Constitution guarantees the right to vote, Republican politicians across America are rejecting the For the People Act, making voting more difficult for communities of color and working families, and undermining the integrity of our elections. They claim to do this in the name of election security, but countless investigations (including ones conducted by the Trump administration) prove time and time again that voter fraud is extremely rare.
All in all, the San Joaquin Democrats stand firmly behind voting rights. We invite leaders across our county to help us promote this fundamentally American value, be it by supporting any of the reforms that we listed above, or by helping us register and engage as many eligible voters as possible — especially at schools and in historically marginalized communities.
Democracy needs everyone: we hope to count on you as an ally! Please find us on Facebook to follow our efforts.
San Joaquin County Democratic Party
