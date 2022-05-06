Editor,
If only Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) could fight for the unborn as they are fighting for the freedom of Ukraine. They are calling it an abomination that the Supreme Court would attempt to vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade which protects the individual’s right to privacy as interpreted by the Supreme Court.
Short summary: The text of the Ninth Amendment is very short and states the following: “The enumeration (the action of mentioning a number of things one by one) in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
If I understand this correctly the Supreme Court would give the states the power to choose. And as bills are passed through the states’ legislative bodies they will state for example in California “THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA DO ENACT AS FOLLOWS.”
But advocates of abortion rights will demand the power is with the individual. I don’t really know what to think anymore.
We have so many unresolved issues facing us today, but in retrospect they are the same issues that have plagued us since we became America.
Take shelter: Everyone needs shelter. Take food and clothing: Everyone needs it for sustenance and warmth.
Throughout time the human race has battled with each other, and for what? Land, water, food, beliefs, and the list goes on.
So take some time and read Assembly Bill 2223. As a people, I am speaking of you and I who live here in California, are we really the ones who are enacting this true abomination? What happened to safe, legal and rare? I am compelled to submit this letter because I believe in us, I believe we can all do better as Californians, as Americans, as Human Beings. What say you?
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
