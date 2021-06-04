Editor,
Our city Councilmembers are siding with developers in Tracy, NOT the will of the people.
I supported and campaigned for Councilmember Mateo Bedolla, and I am disappointed that he is NOT honoring his campaign promises.
In Bedolla’s political statement he noted that it was “time we had an outside candidate to challenge real estate backed elected officials corrupted by bribes.” So, it astounds me that Councilmember Bedolla has consistently been in alignment with our embattled Councilmember Veronica Vargas in voting against the will of Tracy citizens, and siding with developers.
Councilmember Bedolla promised before he was elected that he would not support Measure Y. Yet, after being elected, and after failure of Measure Y, he voted with Vargas in support of continuing the pursuit of the downtown TOD.
A mere month after being sworn in as a City Councilmember, Mateo Bedolla has declared that he intends to run for State Assembly in 2022. Many residents put their trust in Mateo Bedolla, but it now appears clear that his intent was only to garner big money support from developers, and use the City of Tracy as a stepping stone.
The citizens of Tracy drive one of the most challenging commutes in the nation every single day, and they work incredibly hard for their families. They deserve honesty and integrity from their elected officials. Mateo Bedolla should step down and try again when he can focus on the priorities of his constituents.
Dan Evans, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.