Editor,
Researching firearm sales revealed some interesting data. The Federal Justice Department reported that they received 4.3 million requests for background checks in January 2021, an increase of 60 percent over January 2020. Forty percent were first-time buyers. Industry spokesmen say that this is not unusual consumer behavior for a change in government attitudes toward firearms. President Obama was awarded the unofficial “Salesman of the Year for 2008” distinction by the firearms industry.
Analysis of sales data immediately following the George Floyd incident revealed that women represented 40% of first-time buyers. Fifty-five percent of buyers were Black Americans. Gun related periodicals report a shortage of ammunition. The shortage is not the result of a sinister government plot. It is market driven. Shooters are cleaning off the shelves. According to Steve Hornady of Hornady Ammunition, “Ammo has become the new toilet paper.”
Both sides of the Gun Control Issue recognize the Constitutional aspects of the Second Amendment. Americans have a right to own firearms. Period. Some Americans put up arguments to negate that right. But the Constitution is very clear and yet they try to nibble away that right.
There is another consideration which neither side of the right to bear fire arms has yet to raise. One word: SURVIVAL. The prime driving force of all living beings, plant or animal is survival. Example: Next year’s insects develop immunity from this year’s insecticides. Next year’s weeds develop immunity from this year’s Round-Up. Animal prey develop predator defense practices.
Similarly, Homo sapiens have developed survival techniques developed by innate intelligence/reasoning. Human strength and size were not enough to survive attacks from predator animals or other humans. Man’s reasoning led to weapons, i.e. rocks, clubs, spears, knives, swords, arrows, crossbows, fire arms, and yes, hands/martial arts.
The anti-firearm folks are fighting the strongest human drive: Survival.
Charles Norton, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.