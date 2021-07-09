Editor,
As a Tracy resident, I want to reflect on the direction that our city is headed.
After watching, listening, and seeing what a hardworking and go-getter for the things that matters to me and the residents of Tracy, I am more than happy that we Tracy residents elected Dr. Nancy Young to become the Mayor.
Mayor Nancy Young is very diligent and caring about what is best for us and the business sector. I have followed her throughout the years as a councilwomen and am pleased with how hard she has fought for the communities to have amenities, schools, businesses, law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and hospital well-beings,
We believed in her enough to elect her and I truly believe that with her leadership, Tracy is headed in the right and positive direction.
Finally. I am excited about and supporting the upcoming Tracy's Mayor Benefit that will be held on 9/11/21 REFLECT & UNITE, Honoring the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Uniting Our Community and Helping those in Need at Tracy Community Center, 950 East Street Tracy.
Melvin Jackson, Tracy
