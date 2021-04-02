Editor,
Regarding the March 26th letter from Dan Evans regarding housing.
As I understand, in 2008 the State of California created the Sustainable Act, then in 2011, Tracy created their Sustainable City Plan, and then periodically updates the city plan to incorporate environmental sustainability into its growth plan. By making plans for incorporating more multi-family housing it does not go against the Measure A; it just tells the builders where the city plans to allow these types of projects. The builders still would have to function under Measure A legislation. Long term planning is not a city council against Measure A.
Karen Moore, Tracy
