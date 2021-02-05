Editor,
Sherri Cook wrote on Jan. 22, telling Mary Williams to mind her own business, ignoring things happening in their neighborhood. This is like the ostrich burying its head in the sand. We’ve had relatively few mentions in the crime report in our 25 years, yet we had a pedophile on the registry, drug deals before the parents kicked their son out (evident from cars flying by, staying for under a minute and jetting back), and started a Neighborhood Watch because grandma hadn’t put her foot down over her grandson’s partying with underage drinking outside at night. Playstations around the neighborhood were disappearing, too, and that stopped after he left. This is not to mention speeders racing to beat the light at Grant Line on Lincoln terrifying a family of four in the crosswalk at Duncan.
Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
If you don’t watch the neighborhood, shaming the ones that do, your neighborhood falls apart. A sex trafficking ring was broken a few years ago with underage, kidnapped girls in a house a couple blocks over from Chester Drive.
When our mom made an offer on a town home in Manteca, my brother suggested, “Go during the weekend. Observe the neighborhood.” The difference? Guys were outside with their pit bulls working on trucks. Manteca PD’s website was priceless to check the area. There were a lot of crimes, with four calls for methamphetamine sales in one unit.
If you don’t know what to look for, you wouldn’t know about the arrest or squatting laws. So instead of accusing others of lying, do your due diligence to keep your neighborhood safe. A Neighborhood Watch is easy to establish if you have buy-in from your neighbors. Get out to meet them, and take ownership of your community.
Deborah Littleton, Tracy
