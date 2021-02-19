I’m sure it has occurred to many of my elected officials that the oaths of office other elected officials take mean absolutely nothing to them. The reason for that is — no consequences.
Seventeen Senators who swore to be impartial and to listen to the facts never bothered to show up on day three. How can they listen to facts provided when they don’t show up? How do they swear to be impartial when they tell newscasters prior to the oath that conviction is dead in the water as Lyndsey Graham did. How can they be listening to the facts and be able to be impartial when during the break time of the trial they are talking to the defense attorneys as three Senators did?
Somehow, someway, both houses of the Congress need to address these violations of oath. I don’t care what the party affiliations are — if someone swears an oath they need to follow it. If they can’t they need to recuse themselves.
Denece Vincent, Tracy
