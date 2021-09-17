Editor,
Well, Gov. Newsom prevailed. Thank you, California.
To those of you that forced this stupid recall, thanks for wasting $300-million dollars. It's too bad that we can't make the losers pay.
And no, the vote was not rigged. You lost, accept it. Just like I've accepted elections where my choice did not win. That's the way a democracy works. The majority rules.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
