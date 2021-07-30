Editor,
I wish to publicly thank the Tracy Police Department, specifically four of Tracy’s finest: Sgt. Ysit, Cpl. Weyant, Officer Gonzales and Sgt. Graham.
During the past year, the Tracy Police Department has experienced a serious loss of personnel. However, during the past month, despite the shortage of personnel, those four officers went the extra mile to help me, my family, and my neighborhood watch group. They “activated,” and I emphasize the word “activated,” and corrected circumstances which had they not been changed, may well have caused motor vehicle accidents and injuries.
Ysit, Weyant, Gonzales and Graham are real life action heroes. Our city is lucky to have them. At this time, I wish to nominate all four of these officers for Tracy Employees of the Year.
Additionally, I wish to nominate these four officers for Tracy Citizens of the Year. Although Citizen of the Year is awarded usually to a business person, this year should be an exception, and it should be those four policemen. There is no better Citizen of the Year than people who regularly risk their lives for their fellow citizens!
During the past two years of the COVID pandemic, it has been First Responders like the Tracy Police Department, who have risked their very health to protect and serve others, and to hold our society together. The people of Tracy owe a huge debt of gratitude to our brave Tracy Police Department.
God bless officers Ysit, Weyant, Gonzales and Graham, and God bless the Tracy Police Department.
Marla Israel, Tracy
