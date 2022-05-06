Editor,
About a year ago I wrote a guest editorial to the Stockton Record challenging the myth that, “tens of thousands of COVID positive immigrants have been allowed into the country without testing, vaccinating or quarantining.” Steve Wampler quotes me, while removing all the qualifiers I cited. He claims I said, “‘thousands of COVID-19 positive immigrants’ have not been released into the country.” Wait! That’s not what I said.
Quoting people accurately in context is what well-brought-up gentlemen do. Steve goes on to say, “McGuire has contended that Joe Biden is doing a slam-bang great job on illegal immigration.” No, I haven’t!
The rush of immigrants to the border is a difficult, thorny issue. The Department of Homeland Security writes, “Violence, food insecurity, poverty and lack of economic opportunity … are driving unprecedented levels of migration to our Southwest Border.” DHS could add a pair of hurricanes that struck Central America in a period of a month, and also the activities of human traffickers.
Members of what I call Tracy’s Right-Wing Tag Team have a different take; it’s Joe Biden’s fault. The same for inflation, and the rise in gas prices. Never mind that the same problems are afflicting the entire planet.
Joe Walker accuses President Biden of “stopping drilling in Alaska.” Wrong! Actually, drilling continues in the Alaska National Petroleum Reserve. It’s prohibited, again, in the smaller Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
He writes that Biden is the head of a “crime family, the most corrupt president in U.S. history.” He must be thinking of all the civil suits, investigations, indictments and convictions for defrauding students (Biden University), tax fraud, election fraud, charity fraud, and bank fraud. Then there are the two impeachments and a dozen or so sexual harassment suits.
Oh wait! That’s somebody else.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
