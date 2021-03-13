In the last couple of weeks more and more California school districts have announced dates for their reopening of in-person learning. Coupled with the fact that many California high schools already have in-person or hybrid learning, we can finally say that California schools can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
As a high school junior, the prospect of going back to in-person learning is both appealing and a little scary at the same time. After more than one year of distance-learning, I know it will take some time to get readjusted to the new routine of attending school in person, but I don't think it will be a big problem for most students. However, I am concerned about one group of high school students that have not fared so well during this time and for whom this reopening is too little, too late. I am referring to students that have dropped out of high school or are on the verge of dropping out.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic started, the dropout rate in U.S. high schools was steadily declining, but the pandemic forced schools to switch to remote learning and that caused some students to fall behind. The reasons are many, from the devastating economic impact that forced many young people to get a job to help with expenses, to the ominous digital divide that forced some students to miss classes simply because they did not have access to reliable high-speed Internet. Sure, schools tried their best to help, but what good is a free school-provided Chromebook if you don’t have access to reliable wi-fi or high-speed Internet? Of course, there were other less dramatic reasons for students falling behind. Some students had to take care of younger siblings or simply live in noisy, hectic environments abound with disruptions and interruptions, which made it very hard for them to study or do their homework. The loss of social interaction, peer support and school routines only exacerbated the problem.
With each month of remote learning these students fell more and more behind, and now they are at a point where they are so far behind that they feel there is no way for them to catch up, and the only option they have is to drop out of high school. Some have already made that decision and many more are seriously contemplating it. Few official statistics quantify this problem, but the increase in failing grades and declining class participation suggests that this problem is bigger and more widespread than most people realize.
This is more than just another somber reminder about the toll the pandemic has taken on our country. This is a problem that has serious long term social and economic consequences. Without a high school diploma these kids will be doomed to a bleak future with very limited economic and social opportunities, a future of poverty, hardship and dependence on government aid. This is something that will affect our communities and the entire nation for years to come.
I think we all need to step up and help these kids graduate. As a high school student, I am ready to do my part and volunteer my time and energy to help these students finish high school. If everyone, from parents to educators to school boards got involved more, I am sure we can turn around this situation. By helping kids get a high school diploma today we are helping the entire community and even the entire country tomorrow.
• Ioana Mihaila is a junior at Tracy High. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
