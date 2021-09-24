I know that this may be hard for my children to comprehend, but I did take dance lessons growing up from the ages of five to eight. My mom took me to Ms. Billie’s School of Dance where I took ballet and tap. During COVID so many of us were organizing drawers and closets. When completing this task, I came across my old dance pictures. “Oy Vey and Oh My,” did I gasp when I saw myself in tutus and costumes. I do admit after the initial shock, I did start to smile as I remembered what a great time I had.
I know you are saying right now, “what is my point?” My point is that a real estate transaction can be compared to a choreographed dance routine.
When starting your home search, the first person you should visit is the lender who can qualify you for a sales price that should be comfortable and within your means. Once that sales price is determined, the lender will have you contact the realtor to start looking at homes. Your lender and realtor are partners that must work in unison together, just like dance partners who spend time learning a specific dance routine. If one of those partners/dancers does not follow “the steps” in a specific order the performance or purchase could be disastrous.
When showing property, the realtor has the needs, wants, and wishes of what the buyer would like to have in their home. At the same time, the lender is collecting financial documents to solidify the buying power of the buyer. I like to think of this phase as the auditions. Just like dancers have different levels of skill, buyers have varying circumstances that can affect how much they can qualify for.
Once again, the lender and realtor must collaborate on how to obtain the best result for the buyer. While the dancers practice and learn a routine if the choreographers determine that the dancers are not capable of performing a specific dance step, then they must make changes.
With the home buying process this could include a buyer having to look for homes in a more affordable area. This could result in extended commuting or revisiting the buyer’s “wish list.” Whether you are a realtor, lender, or choreographer, you always want to bring out the talent in the dancer or the highest financial ability a buyer has.
Bottom Line:
Whether you are a dancer or a home buyer, it is important to recognize and appreciate that the choreographer, lender, or realtor that may be working behind the scenes are truly up front and center. From the beginning of the performance when the curtain goes up/buyer is pre-approved until the final standing ovation/getting your keys to your new home, your realtor and lender have partnered together to coordinate a perfectly choreographed dance.
• Donna A. Baker, CRS ABR SFR CDPE is the Broker-Owner of At Home Real Estate Group selling real estate for 21 years. Her memberships include National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, Certified Residential Specialists, Central Valley Association of Realtors, Accredited Buyer's Representative, Certified Distressed Property Expert®, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource. In addition, Donna teaches monthly at the Central Valley Association of Realtors New Realtor Member Orientation and serves as the Chairman for the Tracy Real Estate Marketing Council and as a Board member for the McHenry House a local rehab shelter.
Donna has lived in Tracy since 1989 with her patient husband Tom of 32 years and has two awesome children, Trevor and Ally. Contact her at donna@donnabaker.com.
